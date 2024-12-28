Watch Now
Mitchell scores 33, Cavs beat Nuggets 149-135 for 6th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, Evan Mobley had 26 points and the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Denver Nuggets 149-135 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Cleveland set a season-high in points, and the Cavaliers are 10-1 since dropping two in a row to Atlanta last month.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists for his league-leading 12th triple-double of the season, and Jamal Murray also had 27 with 10 assists for Denver, which has dropped two in a row.

