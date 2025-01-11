Jokic, Westbrook have triple-doubles and Nuggets beat Nets 124-105

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in his return to the lineup, Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-105.

It was the 145th career triple-double for Jokic, who missed Denver's previous two games due to an illness. It was Westbrook's 202nd career triple-double, the most in NBA history.

Ben Simmons played for the first time since Jan. 1 and had 10 points and six assists for Brooklyn, which has dropped four straight and 12 of its last 15.

Keon Johnson had 22 points for Brooklyn.