SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Murray made a 16-foot jumper with 8.6 seconds remaining, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 130-129.

Nikola Jokic had his NBA-leading 10th triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists as the Nuggets ended Sacramento's three-game winning streak.

Murray scored 28 points, while Russell Westbrook had 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.