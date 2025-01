SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 46 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets spoiled Victor Wembanyama’s 21st birthday on Saturday, beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-111 in overtime. Wembanyma finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds for San Antonio, but was scoreless and without a rebound in OT. Wembanyama has 57 double-doubles in 101 career games. The teams split the home-and-home series on consecutive nights.