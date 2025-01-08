Jayson Tatum scores 29, Porzingis adds 25 as Celtics hold off depleted Nuggets 118-106

DENVER (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 25 and the Boston Celtics held off the depleted Denver Nuggets 118-106 as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic sat out because of an illness.

Porzingis also had 11 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday finished with 19 points.

The Celtics attempted 35 3-pointers, which was well below their season average of 50.17. Instead, they went down low and outscored the Nuggets by a 60-46 margin in the paint.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points to lead Denver. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Nuggets dropped to 10-7 at home. They were 33-8 last season.