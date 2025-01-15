Watch Now
Jamal Murray scores 32 of his season-high 45 points in the 1st half as Nuggets beat Mavs 118-99

DALLAS (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 of his season-high 45 points in the first half and led the Denver Nuggets to a 118-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray easily surpassed his previous season-best of 34 points, scored against Detroit on Dec. 28.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Kyrie Irving was back in the lineup after missing five games with a lumbar back sprain. He finished with 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting for Dallas.

Daniel Gafford scored 13 points and Naji Marshall had 11.

