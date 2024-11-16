Ingram leads Pelicans past Jokic-less Nuggets, 101-94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 101-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets, who played without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ingram twisted his left ankle in the second half but stayed in the game to help the injury-riddled Pelicans snap a six-game skid and end the Nuggets' five-game winning streak. Brandon Boston Jr. scored 19 points and Trey Murphy III had 17 points for New Orleans.

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, Mike Malone miss game against Pelicans for personal reasons The Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 24 points. Jokic missed the game for personal reasons.