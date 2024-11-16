Watch Now
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and coach Mike Malone miss game against Pelicans for personal reasons

Posted

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without star center Nikola Jokic and coach Mike Malone for their NBA Cup opener Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic missed the game for personal reasons. Malone stayed behind to watch daughter Bridget compete in a high school volleyball playoff match.

Nuggets lead assistant David Adelman took over for Malone and said the most difficult challenge of stepping in was that "Nikola is not here." Adelman said he did not know how long Jokic — who has had four consecutive triple-doubles — will be out.

