Get your popcorn ready: Nuggets-Celtics, The Oscars both air on Denver7 Sunday

DENVER — We wouldn’t blame you if you stocked up on popcorn and snacks and planned a comfy spot on the couch to post up all day Sunday with Denver7 on the TV – because it’s a loaded programming lineup.
The Denver Nuggets’ clash with the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics tips off on Denver7 at 11 a.m. Sunday. Later in the evening, Hollywood’s biggest night unfolds on our airwaves at 5:30 p.m. MT.
There are a few programming notes to go along with those major broadcasts, too. Denver7 will air a special pregame edition of Denver7 News Weekend Mornings at 9:30 a.m. – shifted from its normal 9 a.m. spot. Joel Osteen will air in the 9 a.m. slot.
The Nuggets are in the thick of a Western Conference Playoff that, as of this writing on Thursday afternoon, had the Nos. 2-10 seeds separated by just nine games. The Celtics held the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
- Is it championship or bust this year for the Nuggets? Denver7 Sports discussed in a recent "Talk of the Town" segment
After the game, stick around for postgame news on Denver7 packed with instant reaction to the game and a look at some fancy new technology at Ball Arena.
You can tune in for pre-Oscars coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. with the main event beginning at 5 p.m. Denver7 will be back on with local news after the Oscars, bringing you an in-depth look at the state of Colorado’s restaurants and a follow-up to our lengthy investigation into a man suspected in the death of a Yuma woman and linked to several other cases.
Here’s a look at the full Sunday programming lineup:
- 7:00-8:00 a.m. – Denver7 News Sunday Morning
- 8:00-9:00 a.m. – This Week with George Stephanopolous
- 9:00-9:30 a.m. – Joel Osteen
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Denver7 News Pregame
- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Nuggets at Celtics
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Denver7 News Postgame
- 2:30-4:00 p.m. – On the Red Carpet at The Oscars
- 4:00-4:30 p.m. – World News Tonight with David Muir
- 4:30-5:00 p.m. – The Oscars: Red Carpet Show
- 5:00-8:30 p.m. – The Oscars
- 8:30-9:00 p.m. – American Idol
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. – Denver7 Post-Oscars News
- 10:00-10:30 p.m. – Denver7 News at 10
- 10:30-11:00 p.m. – On The Red Carpet: After the Awards
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
- March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
- March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets