Watch Now
EntertainmentThe Oscars

Actions

Which Oscars Best Picture nominee are you? Take Denver7's personality quiz

Hollywood's biggest night is almost here! Get ready for the show by taking Denver7's personality quiz below.
Posted
The ceremony will be broadcast March 2 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Scripps News)
OSCARS-QUIZ-THUMBNAIL.jpg

Hollywood's biggest night is almost here! Get ready for the show by taking Denver7's personality quiz: Which Oscars Best Picture nominee are you?

Answer the questions below – some silly, some serious – and find out which one of the critically-acclaimed motion pictures best fits your vibe! For those unfamiliar with this year's nominees, they are:

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I'm Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance

If you don't like your result, feel free to refresh the quiz and take it again – and be sure to share with your friends!

Quiz isn't loading? Go here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.