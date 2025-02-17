Opinion: It's championship or bust this year for the Denver Nuggets | Talk of the Town

With the NBA All Star game in the rear-view mirror, is it now championship or bust for the Denver Nuggets? Lionel Bienvenu says: Yes, absolutely!

“They have got to get to the Finals this year,” says Bienvenu. “Nikola Jokic is having his best season ever, Jamal Murray had 55 points in his last game, everybody hopefully will get healthy, if they don’t make it this year there’s going to be some serious off-season moves.”

“I don’t think they should blow up the roster if it doesn’t happen this year,” says Bradey King. “I do think they have all the pieces right now and they cannot waste the prime of some of these players’ career.”

The Denver7 Sports crew breaks down the Nuggets championship chances and discusses which team – the Nuggets or the Avalanche – has the best shot at a title this year.



“They key to the Avs coming back and going to the Stanley Cup Finals is Val Nichushkin,” says Bienvenu. “If Val can come back healthy, that team has a great chance to get there.”

“Home ice means less in the playoffs for the Avs than home court would mean for the Nuggets,” says Nick Rothschild. “In the NBA, the West is disgusting as far as the depth of talent, and the Avalanche have proven they can beat all the other teams in the West. If we’re going to grant magic health, it’s the Avs that have the edge right now.”

