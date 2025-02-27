Watch Now
Oscars fun: Popular movie posters reimagined with a Denver7 twist

Members of the Denver7 on-air team share their favorite movies in preparation for the 97th Academy Awards airing on Denver7 on Sunday, March 2.
The 97th Academy Awards air on Denver7 on Sunday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. MT. Get ready for the big show with these reimagined movie posters featuring your favorite Denver7 on-air talent.

Denver7 evening anchor Shannon Ogden graces the poster for "A Complete Newsman," a play on the Bob Dylan biopic and 2025 Best Picture nominee "A Complete Unknown."

Denver7's weather and traffic team is among those on the poster for "Predicted," a spin on this year's blockbuster and Best Picture nom "Wicked."

Denver7's take on 2025 Best Picture nom "The Brutalist" features our old building – which we vacated last summer and no longer own – and its famous brutalist architecture.

Several of our on-air personalities take over a reimagined "Dune: Part Two" poster, "News: Part Two."

Denver7 Investigates works to right wrongs and find solutions for Coloradans. They can also be pretty spooky looking, as evidenced by this take on the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" movie poster.

When there's a big story in your Colorado community, who ya gonna call? Denver7's reporting team! They pay homage to "Ghostbusters" with a "Reporters" movie poster.

The bloody superhero comedy Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office hit. Denver7 sports packs a punch, too, with "Rothschild & Bienvenu" ...

... and Bradey King as Bradeypool – a take on the cameo appearance of the female version of Deadpool in the movie and on an alternative poster.

