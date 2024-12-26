Durant and Beal score 27 points each, Suns beat Nuggets 110-100 to close out Christmas slate

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 110-100 night in the nightcap to the NBA's Christmas slate of games.

Phoenix led by seven after three quarters and stretched it to 99-81 by the midpoint of the fourth quarter. The Suns pushed the lead to 15 and held off the Nuggets down the stretch to end a three-game losing streak.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 and Russell Westbrook had 17.

Jamal Murray had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists after missing Monday's game with a sprained ankle.