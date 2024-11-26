Anunoby scores career-high 40 points, Knicks dish out 45 assists in a 145-118 blowout of Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points, Jalen Brunson had 17 of New York's team record-tying 45 assists and the Knicks rode a torrid start to a 145-118 rout of the Denver Nuggets.

New York led by 12 after the first, 23 at halftime and by many as 30 on a night the team shot 60.9% from the floor.

Brunson had 23 points to go with his career-best assist performance. The Knicks' 45 assists matched the single-game team record set against Cleveland on Nov. 24, 1979.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 15 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points and Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points for Denver.