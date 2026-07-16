What to know ahead of first Denver Summit FC game at Centennial Stadium Saturday

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Saturday afternoon, Denver Summit FC plays its first match at Centennial Stadium against the Portland Thorns until the team's permanent stadium at Santa Fe Yards is completed for the 2028 season.

The Summit has put together an A-Z Guide for the inaugural game at the new location.

The game begins at 12 p.m. at 13740 E Fremont Ave; Centennial, CO 80112. The franchise advises, there is another Centennial Stadium in Littleton, so make sure your GPS is routed to the correct address.

Getting there

When you get there, on-site parking at Centennial Stadium is extremely limited, according to the Summit. The franchise is partnering with Arapahoe County, the Cherry Creek School District, and a handful of Centennial-based companies to offer several off-site parking options, most of which are within walking distance of the stadium. Fans can find more info here.

Those who choose to walk or ride to the stadium, there will be a free bike, scooter and stroller valet outside the gates in the south fan zone.

Rideshares, private shuttles and ADA vehicles can drop off and pick up on the west side of the stadium across Potomac Street in the Arapahoe County Justice Center parking lot.

Denver Summit FC Where to park for Denver Summit FC's first Centennial Stadium game Adria Iraheta

Getting in

You can find tickets to Saturday's game here. At the time of publishing this articles, tickets are running between $49 and $275 a person.

The stadium is 100% digital entry. Tickets are accessible either using the Denver Summit FC App or by adding them to your phone’s digital wallet before arriving. For more information, you can call 720-673-8755 or email tickets@denversummitfc.com.

The Centennial Stadium Box Office is outside the southwest gate directly to the east, but you can also access it online and someone on the phone weeksdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Saturday, the Centennial Stadium Box Office will open 90 minutes before kickoff and close at the 60th minute of the match.

Once you have your ticket and arrive, fans are advised, Centennial Stadium has a strict clear bag policy. They must be 14 inches, by 14 inches, by 6 inches or or smaller. Small, non-clear clutches/wallets are allowed up to 5 inches, by 9 inches, by 1 inch. Lockers are available on the south side of the stadium for a fee, but there are exceptions for medical and childcare bags.

Getting food and merchandise

Centennial Stadium is a cashless venue, but Denver Summit FC said fans can visit guest services behind section 112 to convert cash to card.

Outside food and drink is prohibited, aside from anyone with a medical exception. You can bring one empty reusable bottle of 30 oz or less to refill at stadium water fountains, but it can't be glass or Camelbaks. There is food throughout the stadium that fans can peruse once through the gates.

There are multiple locations to get merchandise around the main stadium concourse behind sections 104, 100, 116 and 112.

The game

Denver Summit FC Lindsey Heaps gets her Summit FC jersey, ready to lead the team on the field Lionel Bienvenu

Highly anticipated midfielder Lindsey Heaps will play her first game with the team on Saturday as No. 10. She is captain of the US Women’s National Team and has won World Cups and Olympic gold medals. Heaps grew up in Golden and played youth soccer all over Colorado. Here's the team's full roster.

The Summit holds a 2026 regular-season record of 4 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses so far this season. Their opponent, the Portland Thorns' record is 8 wins, 3 draws, and 4 losses.

Can't make it to the stadium for the game? Watch it live on the Spot -Denver 3 is available on channel 3, free over the air with a digital antenna, and on most major cable and satellite providers throughout the Denver area. Denver7 is proud to be the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC.

The team's next game is away against the Washington Spirit on Sunday, July 26 at 5 p.m.