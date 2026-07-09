Lindsey Heaps gets her Summit FC jersey, ready to lead the team on the field

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Wednesday was one of the biggest days in the short history of the Denver Summit FC: the day Lindsey Heaps officially received her No. 10 Summit jersey.

“It's a little surreal for me every morning now that I'm driving, you know, in my home state to work,” Heaps said at the Summit’s Common Spirit Performance Center in Centennial. “It's just, it's weird. I've never had that before.”

Lindsey Heaps officially joins Denver Summit FC

Heaps grew up in Golden and played youth soccer all over Colorado. She is one of the best soccer players in the world, and captain of the US Women’s National Team. She has won World Cups and Olympic gold medals, but she says coming home to play for the Summit is a dream come true.

“I get to drive here to an incredible performance center and facility where it's like, you cannot be mad about coming to work,” Heaps said. “Getting on the field and being with the staff and this group, it's been amazing. So I'm happy.”

Heaps practiced with the team Wednesday, but she can't officially play in a game until the July 18 match against Portland. That will be one of the biggest soccer matches in Colorado history — the first one at the new Centennial Stadium, against her fellow Colorado native and national teammate Sophia Wilson.

Watch “Pitchside” on Denver7 every Friday at 4:30 p.m. for all the latest news on the Denver Summit FC.

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