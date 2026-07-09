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Lindsey Heaps gets her Summit FC jersey, ready to lead the team on the field

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Denver7
Lindsey Heaps is set to play her first game with the Denver Summit on July 18.
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CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Wednesday was one of the biggest days in the short history of the Denver Summit FC: the day Lindsey Heaps officially received her No. 10 Summit jersey.

“It's a little surreal for me every morning now that I'm driving, you know, in my home state to work,” Heaps said at the Summit’s Common Spirit Performance Center in Centennial. “It's just, it's weird. I've never had that before.”

Lindsey Heaps officially joins Denver Summit FC

Heaps grew up in Golden and played youth soccer all over Colorado. She is one of the best soccer players in the world, and captain of the US Women’s National Team. She has won World Cups and Olympic gold medals, but she says coming home to play for the Summit is a dream come true.

“I get to drive here to an incredible performance center and facility where it's like, you cannot be mad about coming to work,” Heaps said. “Getting on the field and being with the staff and this group, it's been amazing. So I'm happy.”

Heaps practiced with the team Wednesday, but she can't officially play in a game until the July 18 match against Portland. That will be one of the biggest soccer matches in Colorado history — the first one at the new Centennial Stadium, against her fellow Colorado native and national teammate Sophia Wilson.

Watch “Pitchside” on Denver7 every Friday at 4:30 p.m. for all the latest news on the Denver Summit FC.

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July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium