Denver Summit FC's first game at Centennial Stadium is almost here! Don't get stuck without a parking plan!

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Denver Summit FC kicks off its first match at its temporary Centennial Stadium home on Saturday, July 18, against the Portland Thorns — and with up to 12,000 spectators expected, fans need a plan to get there.

On-site reserved parking at the temporary stadium is extremely limited. The team is partnering with Arapahoe County, the Cherry Creek School District, and a handful of Centennial-based companies to offer several off-site parking options, most of which are within walking distance of the stadium.

Off-site parking options

Denver Summit FC Centennial Stadium Parking Map

Free Shuttle Lot – Boom Supersonic (6803 S Tucson Way):



• 1 mile away

• Free fan shuttles running continuously from the time lots open till approx. 1.5 hours following final whistle

West lot 1 – Arapahoe County Justice Center (7305 S Potomac St):

• 0.1-mile walk to stadium

North lot 1 – Haselden Construction (6950 S Potomac St):

• 0.5-mile walk to stadium

• Open for weekend matches only (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

North lot 2 – Endeavor Academy (14076 E Briarwood Ave):

• 0.75-mile walk

East lot – East Fremont Learning Academy (14603 E Fremont Ave):

• 0.5-mile walk

South lot 1 – Dove Valley Regional Park East lot (7900 S Potomac St):

• 0.75-mile walk

• Avoid cutting across the park fields

• Vehicles parked in non-event areas of the campus may be ticketed or towed.

South lot 2 – Cherry Creek Innovation Campus (8000 S Chambers Rd):

• 1.1-mile walk

Southwest lot – the space by Arapahoe County Libraries (12855 E Adam Aircraft Cir):

• Additional parking available in this designated space.

Public transit, bike, and scooter options

RTD buses operate along East Fremont Avenue. The closest stops to the stadium include:

Northbound Bus Route 153:



Stop #26416: Fremont Avenue and South Blackhawk Street

Stop #21940: Fremont Place and S. Potomac Street

Southbound Bus Route 153:



Stop #26434: Fremont Avenue and South Blackhawk Street

Stop #21945: Fremont Place and S. Potomac Street

For fans arriving on two wheels, the stadium will offer a free bike, scooter, and stroller valet on site.

Ridesharing is also an option for fans who want to skip parking altogether.

Ready to climb into a new chapter

Denver Summit FC fans Jacquelyn Altman and Hector Gaona said they are already looking forward to attending games at the new venue.

"Super excited to have it close by, and we plan on going to a lot of games," Altman said.

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the player below:

Where to park for Denver Summit FC's first Centennial Stadium game

When asked how they plan to get to matches, the couple said they are keeping their options open.

"Any way we can get there," Gaona said. "Maybe Uber sometimes."

The two recently welcomed a daughter and said they plan to bring her to games as she gets older.

"We're super sports fans, so definitely we want to start young, and we're very excited," Gaona said.

Altman said the team's arrival means more than just soccer for the region.

"It's amazing to have our own team and just really empowers women all over the state to support us and come out for the team," Altman said.

The Summit's home opener against the Portland Thorns is Saturday, July 18, at Centennial Stadium.

The team’s permanent home in a new stadium at Santa Fe Yards is planned to be completed for the 2028 season.

The 14,500-seat venue at I-25 and Broadway is set to become the second dedicated professional women’s soccer stadium in the country.