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Denver Summit FC’s Lindsey Heaps eligible to debut this weekend

Norway Women's Champions League Soccer
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Lyonnes' Lindsey Heaps takes a shot during a training session on the eve of the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and OL Lyonnes, in Oslo, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Norway Women's Champions League Soccer
Posted

DENVER — Denver Summit FC midfielder Lindsey Heaps is officially rostered and eligible to play beginning this weekend after the NWSL international transfer window opened July 14.

The Colorado native joins the Summit after five seasons with OL Lyonnes in France's Première Ligue, where she claimed 10 titles, including the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League.

She previously played six seasons with Portland Thorns FC, earning 2018 NWSL MVP honors and helping the club win two NWSL Shields and the 2017 NWSL Championship.

Heaps has totaled 178 international appearances over 14 seasons. The USWNT captain (since 2023) has helped her nation win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

July 2026

Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium