Denver Summit FC’s Lindsey Heaps eligible to debut this weekend

DENVER — Denver Summit FC midfielder Lindsey Heaps is officially rostered and eligible to play beginning this weekend after the NWSL international transfer window opened July 14.

The Colorado native joins the Summit after five seasons with OL Lyonnes in France's Première Ligue, where she claimed 10 titles, including the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League.

She previously played six seasons with Portland Thorns FC, earning 2018 NWSL MVP honors and helping the club win two NWSL Shields and the 2017 NWSL Championship.

Heaps has totaled 178 international appearances over 14 seasons. The USWNT captain (since 2023) has helped her nation win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.