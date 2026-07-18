DENVER — This week, the final piece of the puzzle for the Denver Summit FC falls into place: Lindsey Heaps will take the pitch against her former club, the Portland Thorns, as the club opens Centennial Stadium on July 18.

Approaching her Summit debut, the Colorado native joins Nick Rothschild in an exclusive conversation about the lead up to this monumental moment.

Watch the full show in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 19: Reaching the Summit

Also on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside — we welcome Summit team President Jen Millet to the studio to discuss the opening of their new home turf.

Plus, our weekly discussion with head coach Nick Cushing revolves around fostering chemistry on the pitch, with an assist from one of televisions most beloved fictional coaches.

Denver Summit FC What to know ahead of first Denver Summit FC game at Centennial Stadium Saturday Katie Parkins

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week Lindsey Heaps answers YOUR questions in a rapid-fire lightning round!

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!