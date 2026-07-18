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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 19: Reaching the Summit

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Denver7
lindsey heaps_pitchside.png
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 19: Reaching the Summit
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DENVER — This week, the final piece of the puzzle for the Denver Summit FC falls into place: Lindsey Heaps will take the pitch against her former club, the Portland Thorns, as the club opens Centennial Stadium on July 18.

Approaching her Summit debut, the Colorado native joins Nick Rothschild in an exclusive conversation about the lead up to this monumental moment.

Watch the full show in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 19: Reaching the Summit

Also on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside — we welcome Summit team President Jen Millet to the studio to discuss the opening of their new home turf.

Plus, our weekly discussion with head coach Nick Cushing revolves around fostering chemistry on the pitch, with an assist from one of televisions most beloved fictional coaches.

HEAPS JERSEY PIC.jpg

Denver Summit FC

What to know ahead of first Denver Summit FC game at Centennial Stadium Saturday

Katie Parkins

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week Lindsey Heaps answers YOUR questions in a rapid-fire lightning round!

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

July 2026

Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium