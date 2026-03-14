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Denver Summit FC kicks off first game of inaugural season on Saturday

The game will air locally on The Spot Denver 3, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Denver Summit FC kicks off its inaugural season Saturday as one of the Denver National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) latest expansion franchises. The Denver7 Sports team aired their first show talking all things Denver Summit FC on Friday, March 13. This is the full program.
Denver Summit FC Pitchside | Friday, March 13
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Meet the 14ers, home of the Denver Summit FC fans
Denver7 Sports sits down with Denver Summit FC defender Carson Pickett.
Denver Summit FC head coach brings championship culture to NWSL expansion
Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club: Denver7 exclusive
Denver Summit FC boss: Denver7 partnership 'huge for us as a new franchise'
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DENVER — Denver Summit FC kicks off its inaugural season Saturday as one of the Denver National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) latest expansion franchises. The Summit will take on Bay FC in San Jose, California.

The game will air locally on The Spot Denver 3, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Summit have two more games — against Orlando Pride and Gotham FC — before the first home game on Saturday, March 28. Then, the club will take on the Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

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The Summit will play the rest of their home matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park — also home to the Colorado Rapids — in Commerce City until its temporary stadium in Centennial is ready by summer.

Related coverage:

As the team's official broadcast partner, Denver7 is proud to bring you the below schedule for the upstart club.

March 2026

Sat, Mar 14
4:30 PM
@ Bay FC
Away
Fri, Mar 20
6:00 PM
@ Orlando Pride
Away
Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium

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