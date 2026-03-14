Denver Summit FC kicks off first game of inaugural season on Saturday

DENVER — Denver Summit FC kicks off its inaugural season Saturday as one of the Denver National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) latest expansion franchises. The Summit will take on Bay FC in San Jose, California.
The game will air locally on The Spot Denver 3, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Summit have two more games — against Orlando Pride and Gotham FC — before the first home game on Saturday, March 28. Then, the club will take on the Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Summit FC
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The Summit will play the rest of their home matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park — also home to the Colorado Rapids — in Commerce City until its temporary stadium in Centennial is ready by summer.
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As the team's official broadcast partner, Denver7 is proud to bring you the below schedule for the upstart club.
March 2026
April 2026
May 2026
July 2026
August 2026
September 2026
October 2026
November 2026
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium