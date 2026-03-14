Denver Summit FC kicks off first game of inaugural season on Saturday

DENVER — Denver Summit FC kicks off its inaugural season Saturday as one of the Denver National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) latest expansion franchises. The Summit will take on Bay FC in San Jose, California.

The game will air locally on The Spot Denver 3, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.



The Summit have two more games — against Orlando Pride and Gotham FC — before the first home game on Saturday, March 28. Then, the club will take on the Washington Spirit at 12 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

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The Summit will play the rest of their home matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park — also home to the Colorado Rapids — in Commerce City until its temporary stadium in Centennial is ready by summer.

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As the team's official broadcast partner, Denver7 is proud to bring you the below schedule for the upstart club.