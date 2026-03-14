Welcome to Denver Summit FC: Pitchside!

Every week during their inaugural season, we’re taking you behind-the-scenes with Colorado’s first women’s professional soccer franchise. From exclusive interviews, to in-depth storytelling, to unique access, we’ll help you connect with your new favorite club!

In episode one, our Denver7 Sports crew takes us through the highlights of this 13 month build up to the Summit’s first match against Bay FC.

Lionel Bienvenu sits down with Denver Summit FC owner Rob Cohen, Bradey King goes one-on-one with head coach Nick Cushing, and Nick Rothschild shows us to how Colorado talent is shaping their roster. We also introduce you to the 14ers — the Summit’s official supporters group that will work to energize and encourage the club all season.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!