Walker set to lead Colorado defense as Buffs open season vs. Georgia Tech

BOULDER — The Buffs are back.

Colorado opens its season Friday night at Folsom Field against Georgia Tech, and leading the way on defense is junior Arden Walker, a hometown kid with legacy roots and growing influence on the team.

“We’ve been hitting the same guys for almost 30 days straight,” Walker said. “But now, you get to go beat up on Georgia Tech. That’s the goal. I’m excited.”

College Sports Buffs to open 2025 season with new-look roster in third year under Coach Prime Bradey King

Walker has stepped into a leadership role on Colorado’s defensive front, a position he says developed over time.

“I just relate to guys, no matter where you come from, and we obviously have a common goal, which is to win," he said.

Family shapes that mindset. His father, Arthur Walker, was an all-conference Buff in the 1980s under legendary coach Bill McCartney, who will be honored Friday night at Folsom Field.

“Just pushing through and having perseverance is something Coach Mac instilled in those guys in the early 90s," he said. "Even though he’s gone, he’s still here in terms of the spirit and culture of the team.”

College Sports Good for the athletes and the environment: A look at Folsom Field's new turf Maggy Wolanske

The Buffs face a tough Week 1 challenge in run-heavy Georgia Tech, but Walker says the defensive line is prepared.

“We still have to stop the run… I think we’ve just been putting our best efforts into film and studying,” he said. “Knowing our keys, doing our assignment, and getting the job done.”

Despite losing standouts Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL, Coach Prime feels confident in his new-look Colorado team.

“We don’t think we lost. We think we gained,” Coach Prime said. “Sure, there are a couple of athletes that were phenomenal, but we have a better team.”

College Sports CU Boulder's Ralphie VI retires from kicking off football games Stephanie Butzer

As the season kicks off, Walker is focused on making sure his unit is ready.

“Everybody’s understanding their role… we’re starting to mold into that,” he said. “Whoever’s in, we all have the job to get to the quarterback and stop the run.”

From Cherry Creek High School standout to key defensive leader in Boulder, Arden Walker is ready to make his presence known.