CU Boulder's Ralphie VI — never a big fan of running — retires from kicking off football games

BOULDER, Colo. — Ralphie VI, nicknamed Ember, is retiring after four years of running around Folsom Field with the Ralphie Handlers to kick off football games at the University of Colorado.

As her name indicates, Ralphie VI is the sixth live buffalo mascot for CU Boulder. In her retirement, she will live out her days with Ralphie V on a ranch, the school said in a press release Tuesday.

The decision came after staff noted that Ralphie VI didn't particularly enjoy running and instead liked leisurely strolls in a pasture, the school said.

“Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie, but she’s happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes,” said Taylor Stratton, director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program. “She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive and will enjoy socializing with Ralphie V.”

At the end of last year, Denver7 spoke with Stratton about all of the work that goes into ensuring Ralphie VI is happy and healthy while traveling for away games. Watch that report below.

Wondering who will take her place? Plans are already in motion to bring in Ralphie VII, but no other details on her are available as of publishing time and there is no timeline for her debut.

The previous bison, Ralphie V, had served as the mascot from 2008 until 2019, when she retired.

The Ralphie Live Mascot Program is supported almost entirely by donations, which cover her feeding, care, maintenance, travel expenses, handler uniforms and gear, and equipment.

