Buffs to open 2025 season with new-look roster, growing expectations in third year under Coach Prime

BOULDER — Colorado opens the season Friday night at Folsom Field with a new-look roster and growing expectations in the third year under head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Senior Kaidon Salter has been named the starting quarterback and will lead a reshaped Buffs offense against a fast, physical Georgia Tech team.

“Kaidon has a ton of experience; he's a dual and can throw the heck out of the ball, as well," Coach Prime said. "He's the guy at this point. We’re hoping that you can see some JuJu Lewis periodically through the game, as well. We would like to get him some reps.”

College Sports Deion Sanders picks experience over youth at QB for Colorado's season opener Pat Graham, AP Sports Writer

Colorado plans to run the ball more and spread the workload. Sophomore receiver Dre'lon Miller has even taken snaps at running back.

“He just told me, ‘Be ready,’” Miller said. “Wherever he puts me, I’m ready to roll with it."

Miller praised Salter’s presence and communication.

“He’s just a great leader,” he said. “He’s really blunt as a quarterback. He lets us know, like, ‘Get open, I’m coming to you on this play.’ And that’s what I love about him.”

College Sports Good for the athletes and the environment: A look at Folsom Field's new turf Maggy Wolanske

The Buffs’ defense faces a major early test from Georgia Tech, led by quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes.

“As long as the ball is in his (King's) hands, they have a chance,” Sanders said. “We've got to do everything we can, all hands on deck, to prevent him from being successful.”

Still, Coach Prime believes this is the strongest Colorado team yet.

“We don’t think we lost, we think we gained," he said. "Sure, there’s a couple athletes that were phenomenal, but I’ve been saying this, we have a better team.”

Kickoff is 6 p.m. Friday at Folsom Field, as Colorado looks to make a statement in its season opener.