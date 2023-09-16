CU Buffs vs. Colorado State Rams: What you need to know ahead of Rocky Mountain Showdown

BOULDER, Colo. — It’s going to be a busy weekend in Boulder as thousands of University of Colorado and Colorado State University football fans roll into town for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Be prepared for crowds as the rivalry has not seen this level of national attention for decades and ESPN College Gameday will be broadcasting more of the hype Saturday in Boulder.

Kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder is at 8 p.m. Saturday with gates at CU opening at 6 p.m.

CU recommends fans head to the stadium one hour before kickoff to catch all the pregame activities, including Raphie’s Run.

For fans who haven’t been to a CU game in a while, be sure you have everything you need before heading into Folsom Field. Fans will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium once inside.

CU also recommends that fans check the bag policy as a clear bag policy is in effect. Backpacks, large purses, oversized tote bags, camera bags and fanny packs, among other types of bags are prohibited, according to the university.

Here’s a list of permitted items, according to CU:Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”



One-gallon (or smaller) clear plastic Ziploc/freezer bag

Small clutch bags (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items after proper inspection at Entrances

Non-alcoholic beverages in approved factory-sealed plastic containers; 51 oz. / 1.5 liters or smaller (one per ticket holder)

Empty non-disposable plastic water bottles; 51 oz. / 1.5 liters or smaller (one per ticket holder)

Umbrella Strollers; if larger they can be returned to vehicle or checked in at Guest Services

Seat cushions and chair backs must be 18” or less in width (no pockets, zippers or covers)

Small personal cameras

Binoculars

Service Animals

Blankets



PARKING

For Rocky Mountain Showdown gameday, Parking lots open at 2 p.m. For fans looking to purchase single game parking on campus all public lots on the main campus will cost $30. The university said it’s text-to-pay after parking and lots are filled on first-come, first-served basis.

CU said public parking on campus is “very limited and will fill each game.”

According to the CU website, parking on east campus off Colorado Ave. and Discover Dr. is $20 and is also text-to-pay after parking.

There is a free shuttle to and from Folsom Field three hours before kickoff and up to one hour after the game ends.

CU’s Buff Bus will be available to shuttle students.

CU and CSU fans looking to celebrate at ESPN College Gameday should know the fan pit will open at 5 a.m. The broadcast airs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. across from the CU Events Center. The university said ESPN would be giving away buffs gear and other ESPN prizes.

The fan area for the Fox Big Noon Kickoff also opens at 5 a.m. on Farrand Field as the show runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fans who attend either ESPN or Fox's broadcast can park during the morning at Lot 436, or the Regent Drive Garage. There will also be parking available at the Euclid Parking Garage, or Lot 205, which is free until Noon.

WEATHER

As for the weather, you're in for a pleasant change from the cooler, cloudy conditions over the past couple of days. (That is if you prefer the warmer temps!)

It'll be perfect weather for football in Boulder as the temperature around 5 p.m. should be 75 degrees and mostly sunny skies. By kickoff, it'll be a cool night with temps dropping into the upper 60s and clear skies.

TICKETS

Finally, if you're still looking to score tickets to CU vs CSU, the University of Colorado recommends Seat Geek, the "official fan to fan marketplace of the Colorado Buffaloes." At last check, seats could still be purchased starting at $159 a ticket.

Click this link to view a full screen version of the Folsom Field in Boulder. For more Denver7 coverage of the big showdown, head over to this link.