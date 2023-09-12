‘Santa ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies’: Deion unfazed by the spotlight ahead of Rocky Mountain Showdown

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado – and Folsom Field on CU Boulder’s campus, specifically – is the epicenter of the college football world ahead of the Buffs’ clash with Colorado State on Saturday.

Several major TV networks are flocking to Boulder, including College GameDay. The Buffs are ranked No. 18 in the country, the highest they’ve been in the polls in seven years.

CU has already knocked off one longtime rival in Nebraska as well as last year’s national title runner-up.

But Buffs head coach Deion Sanders said he’s not stopping to smell the roses.

“I don't have time to enjoy the moment,” he said during his press availability on Tuesday. “Santa don’t have time. He’s got to deliver the gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies.”

“I’ve gotta keep this machine going [and] make sure we’re focused on the right things. [...] It’s a lot driving this train.”

That train moves full steam ahead to Folsom Field Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Saturday will mark the 102nd clash between the intrastate rivals. When Denver7’s Nick Rothschild asked Sanders about what the series means to the state, he downplayed the rivalry.

“You just got me all hyped up about the Nebraska thing [...] and this tremendous tradition, now you want me to understand the Rocky Mountain Showdown,” Sanders quipped. “You’ve gotta give me some verbiage [or] some literature just to brief me.”

Coach Prime went on to tout his NFL credentials in saying Saturday “isn’t his first rodeo” when it comes to rivalry games. Sanders’ Atlanta Falcons had a heated rivalry with the New Orleans Saints. His Dallas Cowboys played in several heavyweight bouts with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

“I had two divorces, which was a heck of a showdown, too,” Sanders said, drawing a chuckle from the gaggle of reporters in the room Tuesday. “So tell me about a showdown.”

The Buffs have largely dominated the series with CSU. CU has won 67 of the matchups, including 12 in a row a century ago. They’ve never lost more than three consecutive matchups with the Rams.

With its newfound success under Sanders’s tutelage, Colorado will take the field Saturday as heavy favorites on Saturday.

Still, Sanders said it’s all business in his program – and that the 2-0 Buffs “aren’t playing their best football.”

“Oftentimes, teams wait until Saturday to get started. You get started today,” he said. “You get started on the scouting report this morning, you get started when you touch that field, when you snap on a chin strap. And having a good start translates to a good start on Saturday.”

“We want to exceed expectations. We're winning but we're not playing our best football. That's a tremendous sign and we can't wait to build off that.”