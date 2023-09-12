BOULDER, Colo. — The buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime isn't just drawing a lot of attention to Colorado, it's also bringing in millions of dollars to our local economy.

Businesses say they're thrilled CU Boulder has found a formula for success that is a win-win for everyone.

"It was just a perfect football day in a perfect little town," Erica Dahl said.

That's how Dahl, owner of Savvy on Pearl, described the Buff's home opener on Saturday.

The game was a win both on and off the field, especially for local shops along Pearl Street Mall.

"As soon as the game got out, you could just feel the energy coming. Everybody was pouring into the streets," Dahl said. "You could tell that people came ready to spend money and they were ready to sort of revisit everything that Boulder has to offer."

Buffs excitement bringing in millions of dollars to Boulder economy

Michael Mehiel, who owns the restaurant Gemini on Pearl Street, said his business saw a big uptick in sales both Friday and Saturday.

"Saturday, the game was early in the morning. So by 2 p.m., things really, really picked up down here and happy hour was great and it rolled into a really strong, early dinner. We're very happy with it," Mehiel said.

According to the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, that weekend alone brought in around $17 million. That is anticipated every time there is a sold-out home game.

Businesses are now gearing up for another packed weekend as the Buffs prepare to take on the CSU Rams during the Rocky Mountain Showdown this Saturday.