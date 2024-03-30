Watch Now
Buffs fans say Colorado women's basketball rematch with Iowa shines important spotlight on women's sports

CU women’s basketball team will clash once again with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. More importantly, Buffs fans say this rematch shines a well-deserved spotlight on women's sports.
Jaylyn Sherrod
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado women’s basketball team will clash once again with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. More importantly, Buffs fans say this rematch shines a well-deserved spotlight on women's basketball and women's sports as a whole.

"The energy... I can't wait to see it," said Ande Lampert, who lives in Denver.

Lampert has been a CU women's basketball fan her whole life. From attending CU basketball camps as a kid to coaching them as a college athlete, she said the team has always been a part of her life.

Lampert has traveled to Albany, New York, to watch the Sweet 16 game in person, calling it a dream come true.

"I went to the Final Four when it was in Denver in 2012, so I never imagined I'd get another opportunity," she said.

The two clubs squared off in the Sweet 16 last season, with Iowa winning 87-77 en route to the title game where it lost to LSU.

Iowa, the No. 1 seed in Region 2 this year, beat 8th-seeded West Virginia in their second-round contest Monday night. Colorado had beaten 4-seed Kansas State Sunday to advance to its second straight Sweet 16.

Hype around the game has mostly focused on Iowa star player Caitlin Clark. CU head coach JR Payne said it's an atmosphere they've dealt with before in other road games.

"I don't think it'll really be any different. You know, and it's something that we have enough experience with and we're excited about," said Payne in a news conference.

If the Buffs can shine, ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Ruocco said it'll be a great game to capitalize on.

"It's a chance for them with an incredible amount of eyeballs to show how great they are," said Ruocco.

With all eyes on Albany, Lampert said it's about time women's basketball gets the attention it deserves.

"This goes beyond this weekend. This goes beyond even this season... I'm just so excited for what it's doing for women's sports in general," said Lampert.

The Hawkeyes and Buffaloes will square off on Saturday. The tip-off will be at 1:30 p.m. MST on Denver7.

