Colorado to face Iowa, NCAA all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark in Sweet 16 Saturday

DENVER — The University of Colorado women’s basketball team will clash once again with the Iowa Hawkeyes and one of the most accomplished college basketball players of all time in star guard Caitlin Clark.

The two clubs squared off in the Sweet 16 last season, with Iowa winning 87-77 en route to the title game where it lost to LSU.

Iowa, the No. 1 seed in region 2 this year, beat 8th-seeded West Virginia in their second-round contest Monday night. Colorado had beaten 4-seed Kansas State Sunday to advance to its second straight Sweet 16.

The Hawkeyes and Buffaloes will square off on Saturday. Tip-off time had not been finalized yet Monday evening.

Clark, the presumptive top overall pick in next month’s WNBA Draft, enters the game as the all-time leading scorer between men’s and women's Division I college basketball. She also broke the NCAA all-time record for three-pointers made in a season and holds a slew of other school and conference records.

She’s averaging an astonishing 32 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists per game in 2023-24.

For Colorado, it’s center Aaronette Vonleh who leads the way with a more modest 14 points per game as the Buffaloes spread the wealth down the stat sheet.

Clark’s Hawkeyes (29-4) were ranked No. 2 overall in women’s college basketball heading into the tournament. Colorado (22-9) was ranked No. 17 after being ranked as high as No. 5 earlier in the season