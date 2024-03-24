Watch Now
Colorado uses strong second half to take down Kansas State, advance to Sweet 16

The Buffaloes (24-9) will face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 8 seed West Virginia Saturday in Albany, N.Y.
NCAA Colorado Kansas St Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) shoots over Colorado center Aaronette Vonleh (21) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NCAA Colorado Kansas St Basketball
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 17:39:48-04

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tameiya Sadler scored all 10 of her points in the second half to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 5 seed Colorado beat four-seed Kansas State 63-50 on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

Colorado, which had six players with nine or more points, used an 11-2 run in the third quarter to grab its largest lead of the game at 48-41. The Buffaloes outscored K-State 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 52-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (26-8) had multiple chances to trim the deficit to three in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the shots to fall.

Read the full recap from the Associated Press

