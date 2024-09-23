'So ready to let Bo do his thing': Broncos fans re-energized after statement win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER — Broncos Country is feeling re-energized after the Denver Broncos punched out a statement win — their first of the season — against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

"It's been a roller coaster ride," said Fredlee Shore, who's been a Broncos season ticket holder for more than two decades. "I'm excited for the rest of the season."

Shore and her son, Michael, told Denver7 that despite the hardship through the years, they never gave up on the Broncos and fully supported rookie quarterback Bo Nix from the start.

"I have confidence in Bo Nix," Shore said. "I think that we need to give him time to develop. He's a young kid, but if we think back in the history of the Broncos, the first year that John Elway was here was not exactly great."

That love for Nix is reflected down the road from Empower Field at Mile High at the SportsFan store.

"People got excited after the end of the game and started heading out and seeing what they could grab that was either Bo Nix related or just Broncos logo," said Derek Friedman, owner of SportsFan.

Friedman told Denver7 it wasn't until this win against the Buccaneers he noticed more Broncos fans picking up Nix jerseys.

"People are really excited about it, and the jerseys are definitely showing in their sales," he said. "Yesterday after the game, you can see it in our numbers. Bronco fans were excited."

The Broncos next take on the New York Jets in New Jersey on Sept. 29 before returning home for an AFC West showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 6.

"We do carry Raiders stuff. Raider fans are everywhere, they will come into town. Also, Bronco fans will sometimes buy those and barbecue them at their tailgates," Friedman said.

Regardless of what's to come, Broncos fans say they feel good about where things stand now.

"Oh, Broncos win all the way," Shore said. "I'm just excited. Let's Go Broncos."