Nix runs for a TD and Lutz kicks 4 FGs to lead Broncos to 26-7 victory over listless Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix ran for an early touchdown and Will Lutz kicked four field goals to help the Denver Broncos avoid starting 0-3 for the second straight season with a 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nix completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards without an interception.

The 12th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft still hasn’t thrown for a TD through three games.

Denver’s defense did its part in helping Nix rebound from struggling the previous two weeks, too, sacking Baker Mayfield seven times and intercepting the Bucs quarterback once to set up a second-quarter touchdown.