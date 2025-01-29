Lions agree to hire Broncos' John Morton as OC and promote Kelvin Sheppard to DC, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to hire Denver Broncos assistant John Morton as offensive coordinator and promote Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. That's according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreements had not been announced.

Detroit became the third team since 2010 to have both coordinators become NFL head coaches in the same offseason.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired by Chicago and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left to lead the New York Jets.