All you need is love: Garett Bolles believes Broncos have what it takes to return to Super Bowl

DENVER — Garett Bolles has seen it all during his eight years as the Broncos' left tackle.

He's been selected as an All Pro, earned multiple contract extensions, and finally made the playoffs for the first time last season.

And who can forget the "Garett Holds" era.

“I mean, it’s nice not getting booed by 75,000 fans," Bolles said with a grin. "I love you Broncos Country.”

One thing has remained a constant throughout Bolles' career: he's always feeling the love.

“If you had one word to describe you from your teammates, I think they’d say [I] love everybody," Bolles said. "That’s just the truth.”

I wouldn't go so far as to call Bolles a 'teddy bear,' but he certainly holds his teammates near and dear to his heart.

And that love extends past the sideline, including — shockingly — the former haters in the stands.

“I appreciate those fans [that booed me]," Bolles said. "I’m appreciative of those people that pushed me, and guided me, and made me want to work for it. I’m never going to be the biggest name or the brightest star on the field, but I’m going to be the most consistent. I’m super grateful to all the people that doubted me because it pushed me. It created the GB Zone. It created my foundation, it created my platform.”

Bolles mainly uses that platform to help kids, like at his free GB3 camp.

Garett Bolles believes Broncos have what it takes to return to Super Bowl

“If they take one thing [away from camp] I just want them to have fun, put a smile on their face," Bolles said. "And [hear] my favorite quote - 'it doesn’t matter how you start it’s how you finish.'”

He's got a lot to be grateful for, but at the top of that list right now is his new best friend quarterback Bo Nix.

“Bo is a freak of nature," Bolles said, who has blocked for 13 different Broncos QBs during his time in orange and blue.

Bolles believes Nix has what it takes to lead Denver back to the Super Bowl.

“His composure, his demeanor, his work ethic, everything about him," Bolles said. "He has all the clues, the demeanor, and everything you can think of in a quarterback that can lead your team to a Super Bowl. I’m so grateful I get to block for him.”

As the oldest member of the Broncos, you could say there are a lot of miles on his tires.

“I don’t want to call myself old, I’ve still got more years to go," Bolles said. "I’m old in age but not in football years. I’m like a Chevy, it doesn’t break down like a Ford does.”

So don't put Bolles out to pasture just yet. With age comes wisdom, and a belief based in experience.

“I want to be the solution," Bolles said. "I want to be the rock to the team playing left tackle. Our team is special, last year we were young and inexperienced. Finally we dipped our toe in the water [making the playoffs]. I think we learned so much about the core players that we have. I love playing left tackle, I love being in a Broncos uniform, I couldn’t be more grateful and excited for this season and see where it goes.”