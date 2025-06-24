The Broncos training camp schedule is out. Here’s when you can go, how to get tickets

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have unveiled their 2025 training camp schedule, including 13 practices that are open to the public and free to attend.

The slate of practices kicks off on Friday, July 25 with the team’s annual “Back Together Weekend” practice the following day. It concludes with a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, August 14.

Tickets were made available to season ticket holders Tuesday morning. The general public will have access to tickets through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Below are the open practice dates the team announced Tuesday. Practices begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to last about two hours. Gates and parking lots open at 8 a.m. before each practice. Parking is free.



7/25 Friday 10 a.m.

7/26 Saturday 10 a.m. (Training Camp: Back Together Weekend, presented by Ticketmaster

7/28 Monday 10 a.m.

7/29 Tuesday 10 a.m.

7/30 Wednesday 10 a.m.

7/31 Thursday 10 a.m.

8/1 Friday 10 a.m.

8/2 Saturday 10 a.m.

8/4 Monday 10 a.m.

8/5 Tuesday 10 a.m.

8/12 Tuesday 10 a.m.

8/13 Wednesday 10 a.m.

8/14 Thursday 10 a.m. (Joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals)

Attendance will be capped at roughly 800 fans due to ongoing construction at the team’s $175 million expansion of the facility on the berm where fans once sat for training camp practices. Temporary bleachers will be installed on the south side of the practice fields for fan viewing this year.

Fans can claim up to four tickets for practices, and will be required to use mobile ticketing for entry. Because of the limited capacity, fans are allowed to reserve tickets for up to two practices. If you reserve tickets and can’t attend, the team asks that you return your ticket up to 30 minutes after the start of that practice so the ticket can be reclaimed.

Children ages 5-15 can go to the Kid Zone tent to sign up for a chance to get player autographs and photos after open practices.

No lawn chairs or umbrellas will be allowed.

For other FAQs about practices, including policies on bags, cameras, strollers and more, go here.