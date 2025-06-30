Patrick Surtain II sees signs of Super Bowl success in Broncos re-tooled roster

DENVER — In just four years Patrick Surtain II has made light work of climbing the NFL's cornerback ladder.

He's a two-time All Pro and the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, but he's not ready to rest on his success.

“There’s always something out there to do better," Surtain said. "Why not get another one? Why not get more All Pro [selections], but I think the main goal is to win a Super Bowl at the end of the day. That’s why I play the game, to win. That’s the end goal for me.”

The secret to Surtain's success is that he knows the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

Shoutout Lao Tzu.

“Football is a dynamic game," Surtain said. "To be able to simplify it and knowing your keys that’s what makes your game even better.”

At his annual summer football camp for Colorado kids, that lesson hits home.

“Doing the simple things right, I think that carries on over to at this stage as well in [professional football]," Surtain said. "I was just talking about the kids all doing the simple things the right way but it also applies to the pros.”

Now one of the elder-statesmen of this Broncos defense, Surtain will don the role of 'teacher' as Denver's latest first round pick — Jahdae Barron — hopes to follow in his footsteps.

“He’s good," Surtain said of Barron. "He’s catching on really well. At Texas he was a smart, savvy player that understands the game very well. That will translate well to our defense and I’m excited for him.”

On the other side of the ball, Surtain sees looming greatness in quarterback Bo Nix.

“Going into his second year, he’s feeling more confident," Surtain said. "He was very confident in his rookie year, but he’s going to carry on that confidence, that composure, and that swag into year two. I’m very excited for him and what he’s able to do for our offense.”

Broncos training camp is less than a month away, beginning on July 25. That means it's time for these players to lock in, starting with their lock-down defender leading the charge.

“[Our] mindset is just to keep your shoulders high, don’t ride the highs or the lows but stay in between," Surtain said. "We know how football can get, especially with expectations and predictions. We try to stay level headed, stay grounded, stay where our feet are and grind. Perfect our craft every day.”

