Lionel breaks down the keys to Broncos-Bills on 'Good Morning Football'

DENVER — The squad at "Good Morning Football" – the NFL Network morning sports show that airs on Local3 at 9 a.m. weekdays – called on Denver7 sports director Lionel Bienvenu for his expert opinion on the Broncos' playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Lionel discussed the Broncos overcoming all odds – with a rookie quarterback and a historic $85 million cap hit from the Russell Wilson albatross contract – to win 10 games and earn a trip to the playoffs ahead of schedule.

Keys to the game for the Broncos, who go to New York as heavy underdogs: Bo Nix using veteran wideout Courtland Sutton to keep the good times rolling, Denver's league-best pass rush making Josh Allen uncomfortable, and getting the ground game going early.

