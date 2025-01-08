Daniels and Nix will become a rare rookie QB duo to start in the same NFL postseason

The impressive feats from the NFL's 2024 rookie quarterback class will carry over into the postseason. Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix are expected to make their playoff debuts on Sunday in a rare case of two rookie starting quarterbacks in the same postseason. While there are a few examples of fill-in rookies getting the nod in the playoffs, this will be just the fourth time that two rookie quarterbacks start in the same postseason after making at least six starts during the regular season.
Watch our latest Broncos coverage
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 8, 8am
Broncos Country reacts to victory over KC Chiefs, clinching a playoffs spot
Broncos fan tailgate big game despite frosty temps
Nix dazzles, Broncos throttle Chiefs’ second-stringers 38-0 to secure playoff berth
First reaction: Nix makes history as Broncos throttle Chiefs 38-0 to secure playoff berth
Denver7 Sports is tracking the latest developments with our Denver Broncos on and off the field — from the players and coaches to the fans.