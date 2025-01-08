Daniels and Nix will become a rare rookie QB duo to start in the same NFL postseason

The impressive feats from the NFL's 2024 rookie quarterback class will carry over into the postseason. Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix are expected to make their playoff debuts on Sunday in a rare case of two rookie starting quarterbacks in the same postseason. While there are a few examples of fill-in rookies getting the nod in the playoffs, this will be just the fourth time that two rookie quarterbacks start in the same postseason after making at least six starts during the regular season.