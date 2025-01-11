Broncos superfans are Buffalo-bound for Wild Card Weekend

DENVER — Denver Broncos superfans are making the trek cross-country to Buffalo, New York, to see them (hopefully) beat the Bills this Wild Card Weekend.

It all started with a spur-of-the-moment decision for one dynamic duo.

"I'm like, 'I really want to go to this game,'" said Reilly Pitzer.

Pitzer and Lauren Horst go big when it comes to the Broncos. But this weekend, the couple is leaving their usual tailgating spot at Empower Field at Mile High behind.

Pitzer and Horst are Buffalo-bound, flying first to Phoenix then off to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

"We scraped together all of our airline points and hotel points so we could get to go and spend our money on the tickets," said Horst.

Those tickets came out to $250 a piece to cheer on their team in enemy territory.

"It's not lost how fortunate we are to be able to go," said Horst. "We wish we could take all of our friends and our Bronco gang family with us, but we'll be representing Denver for sure."

Denver Broncos Broncos-Bills: How the Buffalo Bills' team name has roots in Colorado, the West Robert Garrison

In terms of how they'll be received at Highmark Stadium, Pitzer and Horst said there are worse places.

"I don't think they're going to be like Philadelphia fans or anything like that, but we'll see," laughed Pitzer.

While a stop for wings and a trip to Niagara Falls are on the to-do list, after nearly a decade of waiting for a playoff appearance, these super fans can't wait for Sunday.

"Nobody thought that the Broncos were going to get this far... so to be able to go to Buffalo and support such an incredible season is really, really amazing," said Horst.