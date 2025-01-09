Broncos scheme ways to get the ball in the hands of dynamic returner/receiver/runner Marvin Mims Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — To start, Marvin Mims Jr. was counted on mostly as a returner. Then, some receiver was thrown in. Now, he’s also seeing time in the backfield. Anything to get the speedy Denver Broncos returner/receiver/running back the ball more. Mims has become a multifaceted threat for the playoff-bound Broncos as a game-changer on special teams and for the offense. The second-year player out of Oklahoma was named to the Pro Bowl squad as a return specialist for the second straight season. The only other player in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first two seasons was linebacker Von Miller, who's now with the Bills. Denver plays at Buffalo on Sunday.

