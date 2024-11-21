DENVER — Denver Broncos legend John Elway told Denver7 Sports on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Bo Nix has the perfect head coach in Sean Payton.

Elway was the last rookie QB to start for the franchise and can relate to Nix more than the average Bronco.

"In talking to Sean, it was all the experience that Bo had in college. Plus, he's got all the tools to be able to play the position in the NFL, and we're seeing that now. So I think it's a great combination," Elway said. "I think, Lionel, so many times we see these young quarterbacks come into the league... and I'm one to tell you that to be able to have that coach that can help you get through these first couple years is tremendous."

Elway said Vance Joseph and his stellar defense this season have also helped Nix and the offense. He believes this team is headed for the playoffs this year, and the franchise is on the right track.

"I think it's a team that's no question can compete for the playoffs," Elway said. "Sean's got everything going in the right direction right now, which feels great for us Broncos fans out here. And so, it's fun to watch. They gotta stay healthy and have things bounce their way. But I think that there's no question talent-wise and with the coaching staff, this is a playoff team. And so I think Broncos fans have a lot to look forward to. And Lionel, as you know, I will always, always, always bleed orange. And so I'm a big fan, and I'm excited to see the direction that they're heading."

Hear more from Elway in the video player below:

'It's a great combination': Broncos legend John Elway praises dynamic duo Bo Nix, Sean Payton

Elway has won a lot of battles on the football field but is currently fighting a different challenge.

The Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback was diagnosed with Dupuytren's contracture when he was in his early 50s. It's a progressive condition caused by the buildup of collagen that forms a rope-like “cord” and causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm.

There is no cure for the condition.

"I saw my hand was starting to constrict a little bit and develop some cords in the palm of my hand," Elway recalled. "It's a condition that continues to get worse over time. People wonder exactly what it is. And for me, if I couldn't put my hand on a table, and you can't get your hand flat. I couldn't get my hand around a football anymore. It's something that is not cured, but you can relieve some of the symptoms."

Five years ago, Elway decided to become a spokesperson to raise awareness about the condition and help promote the non-surgical treatment that has helped alleviate some of his symptoms. He is still able to play golf and spends time watching the football team he loves so much.