Follow along with the Denver7 Sports team's week in London ahead of Broncos-Jaguars

DENVER — The Broncos play the Jaguars Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London in a game that will air on Denver7, and the Denver7 Sports team is across the pond with the team for coverage all week.

Broncos Insider Troy Renck, reporter Nick Rothschild and executive producer Jeff Howe will have all the latest on the team’s practices, whether Russell Wilson will play this weekend or not, and how coach Nathaniel Hackett is adjusting his game plans after four straight losses.

They’ll of course have full coverage before, during and after Sunday’s game on Denver7. Coverage starts at 7 a.m. Sunday, and the game starts at 7:30 a.m. MT, with a full slate of post-game coverage to follow.

But it wouldn’t be a trip to London if the team only covered the Broncos — even if they are practicing at the Harrow School that brought up seven prime ministers over the past 450 years! Troy, Nick and Jeff are doing their best to play tourist when they can and show you the sights, sites and sounds of London. We’ll be posting updates from them all week in the story below. (All times Mountain)

Wednesday | 1:30 p.m.

During a lovely sunset, Nick visits two of London's most famous attractions: the Tower of London and Tower Bridge!

Nick takes in London at sunset after the Broncos’ first practice

Wednesday | Noon

Troy is covering the Broncos’ first practice there Wednesday, which is happening at the 450-year-old Harrow School in London, attended by seven former prime ministers, including Winston Churchill, and countless others.

Broncos practicing at famed Harrow School in London

Wednesday | 6:30 a.m.

Troy and Nick, maybe a little jet-lagged, are talking Broncos-Jags in London as they head off to watch practice at the Harrow School and talk to Coach Hackett and Russell Wilson. They talk about what to expect for the week ahead.

Troy and Nick talking Broncos from London

Tuesday | 6 p.m.

With a day to explore, Nick Rothschild took the opportunity to visit some top pop culture sites in the city on Tuesday.

Nick visits Platform 9 3/4 and Abbey Road in London

Monday | Noon

Broncos Insider Troy Renck made it to London for Sunday’s Broncos-Jaguars matchup! Here’s the latest from him from Hyde Park.