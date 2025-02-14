Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles set to mentor high school athletes in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — New head coach Jake Heaps is wasting no time establishing his football culture at Legend High School.

"You're competing every single day. You're either competing or you're not," said Heaps, who took the Titans' reigns in early February. "I'm going to do everything in my power to give these kids the absolute best."

His first move is a big one, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 300 lbs.

Heaps is bringing in Denver Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles to be Legend High School's director of player development.

"Garett is one of the greatest people I've ever been around," said Heaps. "He's kind, he's caring, and he's willing to give it his all. [He's] very sincere about wanting to help these young athletes achieve their goals and their dreams and show them the right way to do that."

As the news about their new "coach" made its way around Legend's halls in Parker, the excitement around the football program grew.

"Honestly it's a game-changer," said Titans junior tight end Sean Guertin. "It's something everybody should ever wish for — could ever wish for. Being able to learn from the best makes you want to become the best."

"Him being a mentor to us, I think it's going to affect us in only positive ways," said Titans junior wide receiver Ryan Iglesias.

In addition to learning tools of their gridiron trade, the Legend players are keenly interested in picking Bolles's brain about his route to the NFL.

"Seeing him doing what we dream to do at the highest level," said Titans junior running back Ryken Banks. "[I hope to learn] what it takes in college and high school to make it to the next level."

Heaps said Bolles will be a volunteer with the football program, and his day job with the Broncos won't be impacted by his time spent with the Titans.

"He's still got his priorities of being the best left tackle in football and keeping Bo Nix upright," said Heaps. "There's nothing that's going to get in the way of that. When there's opportunities for him to come around and mentor our athletes, he's absolutely going to be involved, help guide these kids, and make sure they're all pointing in the right direction."