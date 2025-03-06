Denver Broncos part ways with LB coach Michael Wilhoite 10 days after arrest

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have parted ways with outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite 10 days after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at Denver International Airport.

In a statement Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton said he met with Wilhoite and informed him of the decision.

"We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time," Payton said.



Denver Broncos coach arrested for allegedly punching police officer at airport

According to the affidavit, at 2:09 p.m. on Feb. 23, a Denver police officer was working a curb assignment along the east arrivals area at the Denver International Airport. Wilhoite pulled into the departure area in a 2021 Gray Ford Bronco and left the vehicle unattended, the affidavit reads.

The officer saw Wilhoite return to his vehicle and told him that he could not leave the car unattended. Wilhoite allegedly told the officer to "shut the f*** up," and the officer repeated that he could not leave the car along the curb. Wilhoite again told the officer to "shut the f*** up," the affidavit reads.

"As the suspect stated this the second time, he approached the victim in an aggressive manner and bumped his chest into the victim causing him to step backwards," the arrest affidavit reads. "The victim shoved the suspect back away from him, and the suspect punched the victim in the right side of the face with a closed left fist. This caused the victim to fall to the ground."

As Wilhoite walked back to the car and opened the driver's side door, the officer deployed a Taser, which was effective for about five seconds, the affidavit says. After this, Wilhoite got into his car and drove away.

The officer had injuries to both of his knees and his jaw and possible internal injuries to his wrist. Wilhoite was arrested around 3:25 p.m.

The Denver District Attorney's Office charged Wilhoite with second-degree assault of a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief.

Payton concluded his statement by saying, "I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.