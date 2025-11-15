Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins needs foot surgery, is done for the year: Report

DENVER — The Broncos will be without a key contributor down the stretch, as the team’s leading rusher is reportedly done for the year.

J.K. Dobbins will have surgery on his foot that will end his season, according to NFL Network.

Oh boy. Exactly what this #Broncos offense did not need headed down the stretch. @DenverChannel https://t.co/ja1bbcdAeA — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) November 15, 2025

Dobbins has been a bright spot on an offense that has lacked them at times this season, rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns. His four scores had come in Denver’s last five games.

Rookie RJ Harvey is the team’s second leading rusher – though he only had 50 carries through 10 games – and will presumably assume the lead back role. Fellow running backs Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin figure to see expanded roles in Dobbins’s absence.

For Dobbins, a shortened 2025 season continues a career marred by injuries. He hasn’t played a full season since missing the entire 2021 campaign with a knee injury.