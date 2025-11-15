Broncos tailback RJ Harvey to play bigger role against Chiefs with Dobbins out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — So far this season, Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey has pretty much been making more of an impact with his pass catching than his ball carrying.

That could change Sunday when Harvey figures to play an even bigger role against the Kansas City Chiefs after the Broncos ruled out tailback J.K. Dobbins with a left foot injury.

Also missing for Denver (8-2) will be AP defensive player of the year Pat Surtain II (strained pectoral) and leading tackler Alex Singleton, who is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous testicular tumor. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) will be sidelined as well.

Harvey's ready for his number to be called early and often.

"The game, I feel like, it slowed down a lot for me," said Harvey, a second-round pick out of Central Florida. "When I first got here, things were moving quick, moving fast. I definitely feel more comfortable."

Harvey has 50 carries for 214 yards and two scores this season. He also has caught 25 passes for 175 yards and four TDs.

"Definitely excited to showcase my running ability," Harvey said. "Whatever coach wants me to do, I'm willing to do on the field and help my team the best way possible."

Harvey's most productive game this season was against Dallas, when he had two rushing TDs and another on a reception. His high-carry contest was 14 (for 58 yards) in a win over Cincinnati. He plays around 30% of the offensive snaps, while Dobbins hovers just over 50%.

"He's just a guy that's growing right before our eyes," Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Harvey. "If his workload increases, we're going to see his production increase and be real excited about it."

The Broncos enter the contest leading the AFC West as they try to dethrone the Chiefs (5-4), who've won nine straight division crowns. Broncos coach Sean Payton is hoping Empower Field at Mile High is extra loud for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Maybe even to the point where Mahomes needs to cover the ear holes of his helmet with his hands to hear better.

"It means things are going pretty good," Payton said of that scenario. "The crowd noise is super-important with pass rush on third down. It doesn't just have to be third down. When they're in the huddle, it would surprise you how hard it is."

