Broncos face biggest test yet against the desperate Chiefs as KC tries to get back in AFC West race

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are 8-2 behind an unremitting pass rush, charging atop the AFC West despite leading the league in three-and-outs and penalties, plus scrutiny over the aesthetics of their unsightly wins and strength of schedule.

Bring on all the doubters and spouters, the Broncos say. They see the beauty in all those ugly wins fueled by a plus-35 sack differential, the largest by any team in the first 10 games of a season in NFL history.

So what if they beat the Raiders by three, the Jets by two and the Giants by one?

“It’s not as good as we want it to look, but at the end of the day, you play to win and a win is the only thing that’s going to matter in weeks to come,” Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. “They don’t care about stats, they don’t care about what it was like, or if the offense or defense played well. They just care if you won."

The Broncos have done that since September, and they haven't lost at home since last October.

They'll be tested Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and the refreshed Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) seek to get back into the race in the AFC West, which they've owned for almost a decade.

Despite a few key injuries in Denver, Nate Burleson, analyst for The NFL Today on CBS, told The Associated Press, “This Broncos team is absolutely legit,” and this matchup provides them the chance to quiet the naysayers.

“I feel like this is an opportunity for the little brother to put his foot down and show big bro that I've matured, I'm not sure if you have been paying attention but I've already hit puberty and I'm an inch taller than you now. So, if you want to go out to the backyard and wrestle, you can,” Burleson said.

He said the Bills provided the blueprint for making Mahomes uncomfortable and the Chiefs offensive operation herky-jerky in a 28-21 win earlier this month, “and I do feel like Denver's defense has exactly what they need up front to do the same thing — but you're also facing a desperate Chiefs team that is trying the best they can to get some type of rhythm.”

Despite their unusual stumbles early on, “the Chiefs are still dangerous,” Burleson said. “They have all their pieces” with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back in action and the possible return of both tackles returning with Jawaan Taylor (sprained ankle) and first-rounder Josh Simmons (family matter) both back in action.

“They're desperate,” Burleson said. “I get it, they're not going to have the same dominance they had with many of the Super Bowls we watched, but they still need to get some type of rhythm and listen, there wouldn't be a better place to do it on the road in Denver against one of the best teams in the NFL.”

The Broncos are relying on a bevy of backups filling in for their best defender in Patrick Surtain II, their offensive stalwart in J.K. Dobbins and their leading tackler in Alex Singleton, all of whom are sidelined for Sunday’s showdown.

“It’s a physical game played by tough people so it’s going to always present that challenge," Nix said. "But for us, it’s next man up. ... It’ll be good to get these guys back as we go along, but we also love the guys in the room backing them up. I feel like they’re going to do a great job for us.”

Protecting Patrick

The Chiefs will be facing one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts with an offensive line that has been unsettled for weeks and is facing its biggest test yet.

“They have a lot of sacks for a reason,” Mahomes said, adding his goal Sunday is: "just not letting them make a play that completely disrupts the entire game, get the ball out of your hands, try not to take sacks and let the game come to you.”

Rotating running backs

The Chiefs could be without Isiah Pacheco in the backfield for several weeks because of a knee injury, and that means more carries for Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith. Kansas City called up veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad to help out against Buffalo.

The Broncos are without J.K. Dobbins, who is nursing a left foot injury, and are expected to expand rookie R.J. Harvey's role. Harvey has two TD runs and four TD catches so far.

Good byes

Andy Reid gave his team the entire week off for their bye. The idea was to give them ample time to reset after a first half of the season that left them in a dire situation when it comes not only to the divisional race but the playoffs.

“This is my first time getting the full week off,” wide receiver Marquise Brown said. “He gives us time, trusts us to handle our business, come back and ready to go. For us, we appreciate that. He didn’t have to do that.”

Reid is 27-4 coming off a bye in his coaching career, counting playoffs.

With contributions from AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri.

