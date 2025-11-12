Broncos will rely on several backups at key positions when they face the Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are a hurting bunch as they prepare for their showdown with the nine-time defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

They're still without their best defensive player with cornerback Pat Surtain (strained pectoral) about to miss his third straight game. Their leading tackler, Alex Singleton, is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous testicular tumor and will miss at least one game and possibly more.

And their best offensive player so far, running back J.K. Dobbins, is nursing a left foot injury that is expected to sideline him, as well.

“It's our league,” coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "You've heard me say that and we've played teams earlier in the season that have been in this position. You know, I won't get into any of the individuals, but it has to be the next man up. And you know we just finished a pretty good stretch” of seven victories in 39 days. “Now, we'll play one game in 23 days.”

And what a big game it is, too.

The Broncos (8-2) have been installed as slight underdogs against the Chiefs (5-4), but they could bury K.C. in the divisional race with an 11th consecutive home victory Sunday at Empower Field.

They'll have to rely on several backups at key positions to get it done.

Dobbins limped off the field after an illegal but uncalled hip-drop tackle by Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson late in the third quarter of Denver's 10-7 win over Las Vegas last Thursday night.

Concerns about his health dissipated after he returned and carried six times for 25 yards as the Broncos chewed up the final 4 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter to secure their seventh straight win, and afterward he dismissed concerns about his health.

“I got hip-dropped. I’m good,’’ Dobbins said after rushing for 77 yards on 18 carries. “Yeah, I had a little limp there but it wasn’t bad. I’m all good. The hip-drop should have been called, though. But I’m all good.”

The next day, though, Dobbins posted an obscenity-laced rant on X, calling for the hip-drop tackles to be penalized, and he sought additional medical guidance. He missed Wednesday's practice as the Broncos installed their game plan featuring several backups.

Dobbins ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 774 yards rushing on 5 yards per carry. Rookie RJ Harvey is a distant second on the team with 214 rushing yards and his biggest contributions so far have come in the passing game with four touchdown catches.

“Listen, when we drafted him, it was his running skill set” that stood out, Payton said of Harvey. “Then you have experience in a guy like Jaleel (McLaughlin), who is explosive and has been champing at the bit. And so yeah I think sometimes players are not held back but you're watching (rookie receiver) Pat Bryant grow right before our eyes, and you're starting to see that with R.J.

"And obviously he'll have more opportunities here this game. So he's built. When you see his frame, he's built to last and that's important.”

Quarterback Bo Nix said the Broncos have faith in their depth.

“We practice all year long and go through OTAs and training camp with a lot of different pieces to the puzzle for a reason,” he said. “... I feel like everybody who's ever played this sport missed a game at some point in their life and it's a physical game played by tough people and so it's going to always present that challenge.”

Also missing practice were Surtain, wide receiver Trent Sherfield (leg), tight end Nate Adkins (knee) OLB Jonah Elliss (hamstring). On Wednesday, the Broncos also signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the New York Giants' practice squad. Humphrey played in Denver the last two seasons.

The good news for Denver is wide receiver/kick returner Marvin Mims practiced again and is hopeful to return against the Chiefs after missing two games with a concussion.

The Chiefs, who have owned the division since 2016, have their own concerns as running back Isiah Pacheco has a knee injury, but Patrick Mahomes could be getting both of his starting tackles back. First-round pick Josh Simmons has returned to the team after dealing with a family matter and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is coming back from a sprained ankle.

___

