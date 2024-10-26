Broncos head coach Sean Payton says WR Josh Reynolds is 'pretty shaken up' after being shot

DENVER — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said wide receiver Josh Reynolds is "pretty shaken up" but "fortunate" after he was shot in Denver last week.

The team confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday but did not share details, only saying that Reynolds was "a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries."

ESPN, citing police documents, reports Reynolds and another man were found near South Quebec Street and East Union Avenue in Denver following multiple 911 calls about two people being shot.

According to ESPN, Reynolds was shot twice — once in the left arm and once in the back of the head. He was treated at a Denver-area hospital and later released.

Payton started off his Friday media briefing by providing an update on Reynolds.

"Josh Reynolds last week was involved in a very serious incident, [a] shooting. I'm kind of like you where I've got the initial details, and he's fortunate," Payton said. "I've had a chance to talk with him. He was pretty shaken up, and I'll leave it at that."

The Denver Police Department is investigating the shooting. Payton said counseling and other resources are available for the team.

The 4-3 Broncos will take on the 1-6 Carolina Panthers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Reynolds was placed on injured reserve prior to the shooting after suffering a finger injury in the team's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.