Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds shot in Denver last week

DENVER — Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds suffered minor injuries after he was shot in Denver last week, the team confirmed in a statement to Denver7.

The Broncos did not share many details about the incident, only saying that Reynolds was "a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries."

"Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities," the statement continues.

ESPN, citing police documents, reports Reynolds and another man were found near South Quebec Street and East Union Avenue in Denver following multiple 911 calls about two people being shot.

According to ESPN, Reynolds was shot twice — once in the left arm and once in the back of the head. He was treated at a Denver-area hospital and later released.

The Broncos signed Reynolds to a two-year contract in March reportedly worth up to $14 million. He scored his first touchdown with the Broncos during the team's 34-18 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

During that same game, he suffered an injury to his finger. He underwent surgery, according to ESPN, and was placed on injured reserve.

This is a developing story.